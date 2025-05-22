Manage Thyroid Naturally With These 4 Nutritionist-Approved Food Tips

Thyroid issues are becoming increasingly common. But what exactly is a thyroid disorder? It refers to any condition affecting the thyroid gland, leading to the production of either too much or too little thyroid hormone. While many people turn to medication for management, there are also natural ways to support thyroid health through nutrition.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares four natural dietary ways to manage thyroid issues. “Your thyroid doesn't need a complex plan,” she says.

The nutritionist's advice? Focus on “just the right foods” – including daily protein intake, gut-friendly meals, and a balanced (not overly restrictive) diet.

As per Lovneet Batra, here are 4 ways to manage thyroid naturally:

1. Prioritise micronutrients

For optimal thyroid function, it is essential to prioritise key micronutrients such as iodine, zinc and selenium. To naturally support your thyroid health, make sure to include eggs, seafood, pumpkin seeds and Brazil nuts in your regular diet.

2. Heal your gut

A healthy gut plays a crucial role in hormone absorption, and poor gut health can significantly impair the body's ability to absorb and utilise thyroid hormones properly. To support gut healing and improve overall hormone absorption, consider adding gut-friendly foods like curd, buttermilk and fermented foods to your daily meals.

3. Eat tyrosine-rich foods

Tyrosine, when combined with iodine, is essential for the production of T3 and T4, which are the main hormones produced by your thyroid gland. To help your body synthesize these hormones effectively, include tyrosine-rich foods such as paneer, eggs, dal, almonds, chicken and salmon in your diet.

4. Don't overdo millets

While millets are considered healthy, it is important not to consume them in excess. Millets like bajra, when eaten in large amounts every day, can interfere with iodine absorption in the body and may block its utilisation.

According to Lovneet Batra, these simple changes can help heal and support thyroid function naturally. She concludes, “Start making small changes today – your thyroid will thank you!”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.