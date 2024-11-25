Selenium-Rich Foods Can Support Thyroid Health: Nutritionist

A selenium deficiency can disrupt this crucial process, potentially leading to hypothyroidism

Thyroid disorders are a significant health concern in India. The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, growth, and energy levels by producing significant hormones. When the thyroid doesn't function properly, it can lead to a variety of symptoms and health problems. So, is there a cure? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal offers insights into how diet, particularly selenium, can support thyroid health. In her latest video uploaded to Instagram, she explains the powerful role of selenium in thyroid function. "Selenium is a tiny but powerful mineral that helps your thyroid work properly," she says. "It protects your thyroid from damage caused by harmful substances. Selenium is also essential for converting T4 (inactive thyroid hormone) to T3 (active thyroid hormone), ensuring optimal thyroid function and hormone balance."

A selenium deficiency can disrupt this crucial process, potentially leading to hypothyroidism, fatigue, and other metabolic issues. Nmami Agarwal says that including selenium-rich foods in your diet can help maintain a healthy thyroid and overall well-being.

Among the best natural sources of selenium are Brazil nuts, which are rich in the mineral. According to Nmami Agarwal, "Just one or two nuts a day can provide enough selenium to support the production of thyroid hormones, help convert them into their active form, and protect the thyroid gland from oxidative stress."

Incorporating selenium-rich foods into your daily diet can be an easy and effective way to support thyroid health. While selenium alone cannot cure thyroid disorders, it plays a critical role in maintaining optimal thyroid function and preventing damage to the gland.

Nmami Agarwal has also explained earlier that a healthy diet can help reduce symptoms of thyroid problems and even minimise medication dosages. She stresses the importance of a balanced lifestyle and diet in managing thyroid conditions. She has advised people on medication or supplements to regularly consult with their doctors and dietitians to ensure proper management of thyroid hormone levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.