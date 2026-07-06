When people think about calcium, milk is usually the first food that comes to mind. While milk is undoubtedly a good source of this bone-building mineral, it is far from the only option. In fact, many traditional Indian foods naturally contain even more calcium than a glass of milk. Including a variety of these foods in your meals can help support healthy bones, muscles and teeth, especially if you are lactose intolerant, vegan or simply looking to diversify your diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an Instagram post highlighting seven Indian foods that contain more calcium than milk. According to her, small changes in your daily meals can go a long way in improving your calcium intake.

Foods Richer In Calcium Than Milk

For comparison, milk contains around 125mg of calcium per 100g. Here are the foods Batra recommends:

Sesame seeds (Til): 975mg per 100g

975mg per 100g Ragi (Nachni): 344mg per 100g

344mg per 100g Rajgira (Amaranth): 215mg per 100g

215mg per 100g Drumstick leaves (Moringa): 185mg per 100g

185mg per 100g Dried figs (Anjeer): 162mg per 100g

162mg per 100g Rajma (Kidney beans): 143mg per 100g

These foods not only provide calcium but also offer fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health.

Simple Ways To Add Them To Your Diet

Batra also shares easy tips to include these calcium-rich foods in your everyday meals:

Til: Add it to chutneys, laddoos or sprinkle it over salads.

Add it to chutneys, laddoos or sprinkle it over salads. Ragi: Replace wheat with ragi two times a week through rotis, dosa or porridge.

Replace wheat with ragi two times a week through rotis, dosa or porridge. Curry leaves: Instead of removing them from your food, eat them as they also contribute nutrients.

Instead of removing them from your food, eat them as they also contribute nutrients. Moringa leaves: Mix them into dal, soups or even smoothies.

Mix them into dal, soups or even smoothies. Rajgira: Use it not only during fasting but as a regular grain too.

Use it not only during fasting but as a regular grain too. Rajma: Your favourite Sunday rajma meal provides more than just protein.

Your favourite Sunday rajma meal provides more than just protein. Anjeer: Soak two dried figs overnight and enjoy them the next morning.

The takeaway from Batra's post is simple: you do not have to depend only on milk to meet your calcium needs. Traditional Indian foods offer plenty of nutritious choices. By including a mix of seeds, grains, leafy greens, beans and dried fruits in your diet, you can naturally boost your calcium intake while enjoying wholesome, everyday meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.