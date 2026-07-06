Vitamin B12 is one of those nutrients that often goes unnoticed until your blood test says otherwise. It plays an important role in making red blood cells, supporting nerve health and helping your body produce energy. Since B12 is naturally found mostly in animal-based foods, many vegetarians and vegans struggle to get enough of it through their diet. While supplements are often recommended in case of a deficiency, there are a few fortified foods that can also help increase your intake.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has spoken about one such food in an Instagram video. According to her, nutritional yeast is a vegetarian-friendly option that can help people who have low Vitamin B12 levels, especially when it is fortified with the vitamin.

In the video, Nagpal says, "If you're a vegetarian struggling with low B12 levels, what if I told you one spoon of this can fulfil your daily B12 requirements?" She reveals that the ingredient is nutritional yeast, a popular seasoning known for its cheesy, nutty flavour and impressive nutrient profile.

Here's Why She Recommends Nutritional Yeast

According to the nutritionist, just one tablespoon (around 5 grams) of fortified nutritional yeast offers several nutritional benefits, including:

Around 20 calories, making it a nutrient-dense addition to meals.

About 4-5 grams of protein per tablespoon.

Fortified versions typically provide 2.4-5 mcg of Vitamin B12, which meets or even exceeds the recommended daily requirement for most adults.

It also contains B vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B6, which support energy production and nerve function.

She also points out that nutritional yeast contains all the essential amino acids, making it a good source of complete protein in small amounts.

Easy Ways To Add It To Your Meals

One of the reasons nutritional yeast has become popular is that it is easy to use. Its naturally cheesy and savoury taste works well in many everyday dishes. Palak Nagpal suggests sprinkling it over:

Salads

Pasta

Popcorn

Roasted vegetables

It can also be mixed into soups, sandwiches or grain bowls to add extra flavour and nutrition without many calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.