Doctors often recommend getting cholesterol levels checked frequently because unhealthy cholesterol levels can lead to serious health issues. For the unversed, cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell of your body. It plays a crucial role in producing hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest foods. Cholesterol is carried through your bloodstream by lipoproteins, primarily low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL is often referred to as bad cholesterol because high levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, while HDL is known as good cholesterol because it helps remove other cholesterol from the bloodstream.

High levels of LDL cholesterol can trigger plaque formation in the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This narrowing of the arteries can reduce blood flow, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Conversely, low levels of HDL cholesterol contribute to its inability to remove bad cholesterol from the bloodstream, further increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Should you worry if cholesterol levels are slightly high?

Slightly high cholesterol isn't usually an immediate cause for alarm, but it shouldn't be overlooked either. While it may not pose a significant risk on its own, it can be an early warning sign.

"On its own, a mild increase might just require simple lifestyle tweaks like eating better and moving more. However, it's not entirely harmless," says Dr. Ashish Kumar Govil, Associate Director, Interventional Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 128, Noida

However, it's essential to consider other risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and family history of heart disease. If you have these additional risk factors, it's vital to address them proactively.

When are medications required?

"Medications like statins are usually required when your overall risk for heart disease is high. Doctors look at the big picture: do you smoke, have high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart attacks? If you have these extra risk factors, or if healthy habits don't bring your numbers down, your doctor will likely prescribe medication to keep your heart safe," says Dr. Govil.

In most cases, medications may be necessary if lifestyle changes alone do not adequately lower cholesterol levels, particularly if you have a high overall risk for heart disease.

Tips for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet

Focus on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting intake of saturated fats and trans fats found in processed foods. Additionally, add healthy fats including olive, canola, or avocado oils, and eat handfuls of walnuts or almonds.

2. Load up on soluble fibre

Soluble fibre binds to cholesterol in your digestive system and pulls it out of the body. Eat more lentils, chickpeas, black beans, whole fruits and vegetables.

3. Increase physical activity

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week. Regular activity can help raise HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Shedding even a small percentage of body weight can notably drop your LDL levels.

5. Quit smoking

If you smoke, quitting can improve your HDL cholesterol levels and benefit your overall heart health.

6. Limit alcohol intake

Drinking alcohol in moderation can potentially raise HDL levels, but excessive drinking can have the opposite effect.

7. Regular check-ups

Regular screenings and discussions with your healthcare provider can help monitor your cholesterol levels and overall heart health.

If your levels are only slightly high, doctors usually recommend lifestyle modifications followed by re-testing. By incorporating these tips and staying vigilant, those with slightly high cholesterol can manage their levels effectively and reduce the risk of serious health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.