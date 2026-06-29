Poor cholesterol levels, particularly high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can be harmful because they contribute to the development of atherosclerosis. This condition involves the buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries, which can restrict blood flow and lead to serious cardiovascular issues such as heart attacks and strokes. Statins are a class of medications commonly prescribed to lower LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. They work by inhibiting the enzyme in the liver responsible for producing cholesterol, ultimately reducing the amount of LDL circulating in the bloodstream. Statins not only lower cholesterol but also have protective effects on blood vessels, helping to stabilise existing plaques and reducing the risk of serious events like heart attacks. But are they really safe? Keep reading to know from an expert.

Are statins really effective?

When it comes to high cholesterol, the first treatment many people hear about is statins. These drugs have revolutionised the prevention of heart attacks and strokes, but they are often misunderstood, and fears of side effects can lead to patients stopping therapy. The question is not whether statins work, but for whom, and why they are still a mainstay of cardiovascular care.

Statins work by lowering the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or bad cholesterol, that the liver produces. Getting your LDL levels down slows the development of fatty plaques inside your arteries and cuts the risk of blocked blood vessels, which can cause heart attacks, strokes and other vascular complications. Beyond cholesterol reduction, they have other benefits. They help stabilise already formed plaques, making them less likely to rupture and cause a life-threatening event.

But statins should not be seen as a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. The best protection is a combination of medication, a healthy diet, regular exercise, weight control, adequate sleep, and stopping smoking. These measures deal with the root causes of cardiovascular disease - not just the cholesterol.

Like all medicines, statins can have side effects, but most people tolerate them well. In a small number of patients, there may be mild muscle pain, digestive upset or temporary changes in liver enzyme values. Serious complications are rare, and the benefits to the cardiovascular system generally outweigh these risks, particularly for people with diabetes, existing heart disease or a high risk of developing cardiac problems in the future.

Importantly, patients should not stop taking statins without talking to their doctor first, as this can significantly increase their cardiovascular risk.

One emerging area of interest in preventive cardiology is personalised treatment. Doctors are increasingly considering overall cardiovascular risk rather than simply cholesterol values when prescribing statins, and are taking into account factors such as age, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking history and family history. This means that treatment decisions are made based on a person's long-term risk profile rather than a single laboratory result, an approach that is personalised.

In the end, statins aren't just drugs to lower cholesterol but preventive therapies to help protect the heart and brain in the long term. When used properly and in conjunction with healthy lifestyle choices, they remain one of the most effective weapons in reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases.

(Dr Vivek Kumar- Director - Interventional Cardiology & Head of Structural Heart Program, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

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