Most people associate heart disease with symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, or palpitations. However, in some cases, your skin may offer early clues that something is not quite right with your cardiovascular health. While skin changes alone cannot diagnose heart disease, experts say they can sometimes act as warning signs that deserve medical attention. According to Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, certain changes in the skin may reflect problems related to blood circulation, cholesterol levels, oxygen supply, or other underlying conditions that increase the risk of heart disease.

Yellow Deposits On The Skin

One of the most recognisable signs is the appearance of xanthomas, which are yellowish deposits that commonly develop on the eyelids, elbows, knees, or other parts of the body.

"These lesions are often associated with elevated cholesterol levels, a well-established risk factor for heart disease," explains Dr Kumar. High cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup inside arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Small waxy nodules under the skin may also indicate underlying lipid disorders that require further evaluation.

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Bluish Lips, Fingers Or Toes

Another important sign is cyanosis, a condition in which the lips, fingers, or toes develop a bluish tint. According to Dr Kumar, this may indicate that the blood is not carrying enough oxygen throughout the body. In some cases, it can be linked to heart conditions that affect blood circulation or the heart's ability to pump efficiently. If bluish discoloration occurs suddenly or is accompanied by shortness of breath, immediate medical attention is essential.

Swollen Legs And Shiny Skin

Swelling in the feet, ankles, or lower legs can sometimes signal heart problems. Known medically as peripheral edema, this occurs when excess fluid accumulates in body tissues. The skin may appear stretched, shiny, or tight. Dr Kumar notes that this can be a sign of compromised heart function or fluid overload, particularly in people with heart failure. Persistent swelling should never be ignored, especially if it worsens over time.

Dark Velvety Patches On The Skin

Acanthosis nigricans appears as dark, thickened, velvety patches of skin, most commonly around the neck, armpits, or groin. While often associated with insulin resistance, it may also indicate an increased risk of diabetes, a major contributor to cardiovascular disease. "Acanthosis nigricans indicates insulin resistance. This condition is closely linked to diabetes mellitus, which significantly increases cardiovascular risk," says Dr Kumar.

People who notice these skin changes may benefit from screening for blood sugar abnormalities and other metabolic conditions.

Reduced Hair Growth On The Legs

Hair loss is not always a cosmetic concern. In some cases, reduced hair growth on the legs may indicate poor blood circulation caused by narrowed arteries. Peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition in which blood flow to the limbs becomes restricted, can lead to thinner skin, slower wound healing, and loss of leg hair. Since PAD is often linked with heart disease, this symptom warrants further medical evaluation.

The Earlobe Crease Connection

One lesser-known sign is Frank's sign, a diagonal crease running across the earlobe. Dr Kumar explains that several studies have suggested a possible association between this crease and coronary artery disease.

"The underlying mechanism may involve loss of elastic fibres and microvascular changes, which mirror similar processes occurring within the coronary arteries," he says. Although the crease can occur naturally with ageing, its presence in younger adults, particularly those under 60, may justify a closer assessment of cardiovascular health.

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When Should You See A Doctor?

Dr Kumar emphasises that these skin findings should be viewed as supportive clues rather than definitive evidence of heart disease. "It is important to understand that these dermatological signs are supportive clues rather than definitive evidence of heart disease. However, if such changes are observed, particularly in the presence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, or obesity, clinical evaluation is strongly recommended."

Protecting Your Heart

Experts recommend regular health check-ups, cholesterol screening, blood pressure monitoring, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco, and managing diabetes effectively. While skin changes may not always indicate a serious problem, they can sometimes reveal important information about your cardiovascular health. Paying attention to these signs and seeking timely medical advice may help detect heart disease before more serious complications occur.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.