Can Bodyweight Training Really Build Muscle And Strength?

In the journey of training your muscles for strength and aesthetics, there are several exercises which involve machines and high-cost equipment in the gym. But, the exercises that rely solely on your own body weight as resistance are known as bodyweight training. A person practicing bodyweight training does not require fancy equipment whatsoever. It is so convenient and cost-friendly that it can be done almost anywhere. Recently, bodyweight training has become quite popular among fitness enthusiasts who prefer simple workouts.

Are weights still required, or can bodyweight exercises actually help in the development of muscle and strength? It is important to comprehend how muscles develop and adjust to training in order to respond to this form of training.

What exactly is bodyweight training?

Calisthenics is one of the bodyweight training exercises that can help build muscles. Calisthenics is a term that comes from two Greek words kalo, meaning beauty and sthenos meaning strength. As the name suggests, this form of exercise aims to achieve beauty as well as strength. We have often seen gymnastics representing the perfect blend of strength and aesthetics which is exactly what calisthenics aim to achieve.

As per Sage Journals, bodyweight training offers a practical and effective way to improve posture, build strength and enhance body composition, all without the need for major training equipment.

Muscle growth in bodyweight training

Growth of muscle and strength gain occur when muscle is exposed to resistance that is so intense that it can create an overload. In simple terms, the more resistance a muscle must work against, the more it adapts by becoming stronger and, in many cases, larger. However, not all movements create the same effect.

Our muscles are a combination of different types of fibre. One such fibre is Type I fibre which is responsible for low intensity and repetitive activities. On the other hand, Type II fibers are responsible for producing high levels of force and are an important key to muscle and strength development.

Why some bodyweight exercises work better than others

Jogging is one such bodyweight activity that does not give you the significant result in terms of muscle growth. As it does not place enough force on the leg muscles to fully fatigue and larger muscle fibres. This limits muscle growth, even in legs.

Contrary to jogging exercises like pull ups place a much higher demand on the muscles. For most people, performing even five proper pull ups is challenging. This movement forces all muscle fibre types to work and eventually fatigue, creating the conditions needed for muscle growth. Push-ups offer a similar benefit, especially for beginners who struggle to complete even ten repetitions.

Is there any shortcomings of bodyweight exercise?

It is when the body adopts the exercises that once felt difficult, the resistance becomes no longer sufficient to promote further muscle growth. Say for example, you may find it difficult to do 10 push-ups initially, but over time they turn into a decent warm up. After some time, resistance becomes useless.

This is when one needs to modify push-ups to increase difficulty, such as elevating the feet. This allows targeting different muscle groups. For example, feet elevated push-ups place more stress on the shoulders than the chest, making it harder to continue building shoulder muscles using bodyweight alone.

Can bodyweight help build and aesthetic physique?

Bodyweight training can absolutely help develop a lean, athletic, and aesthetically pleasing body. Many achieve impressive physiques using calisthenics exercises alone.

According to Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, a structured push up routine can be just as effective as bench pressing when it comes to building muscle strength and size.

Why bodyweight training is worth to start

One of the biggest benefits of bodyweight training is its accessibility. It requires little or no equipment. Maybe it will require a park and set of bars or just even the floor of a flat where you put up. This is a minimalistic way to get started. However, optional tools like gymnastic rings or suspension trainers can add to the variety. But again, they are not essential.

For beginners, bodyweight training removes common barriers such as gym memberships or travel time, making it easier to stay consistent. It is important to enjoy bodyweight training and be happy with your progress, as there is no reason to stop.

It is always important to understand your priorities and goals. If bodyweight training is a more suitable option for you to incorporate into your daily life, then you must start doing it wisely. Initially, under the guidance of an expert. It is pertinent to note that bodyweight training are not opposing methods of exercise but a complementary tool. When combined wisely, both can play an important role in an effective fitness routine.

