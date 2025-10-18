Here's How Sidharth Malhotra Is "Pushing New Limits Every Day" With Advanced Callisthenics

Sidharth Malhotra's sculpted physique and washboard abs make one thing clear - he is a true-blue fitness enthusiast. On October 18, the actor uploaded a video on Instagram, offering fans a peek into a rigorous workout that once again proved his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In the clip, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen performing an advanced callisthenics exercise known as a front lever in inverted progression. The actor, dressed in a white vest and a pair of black shorts, had his grip tightened on the Smith machine as he hung upside down.

Sidharth Malhotra kept his legs outstretched in mid-air while his head faced the ground, creating a slanting stance, exhibiting remarkable balance, strength and flexibility. The 40-year-old remained in the pose for a few seconds before coming back to his feet. The caption read, "One day at a time, pushing new limits every day."

On another page of his fitness diaries, Sidharth Malhotra emphasised that "consistency is the real flex". In the opening frame, in the set of pictures he posted on Instagram, the Param Sundari star displayed his chiselled body and six-pack abs, seemingly right after a workout session. The next slide showed the actor executing a hanging knee raise, which is a great core workout.

According to Healthline, this physical activity targets the entire core and abdominal region, which strengthens your spine and back muscles. Over time, it delivers enough stability to carry out other exercises such as squats or deadlifts with ease. Hanging knee raises also lead to improved hand and forearm strength, resulting in muscular development.

Sidharth Malhotra devoted his energy to mediation in the final photo. Practising mediation regularly can reduce stress, control anxiety, decrease blood pressure, improve sleep, and even curb chronic pain to some extent, claims Healthline.

Sidharth Malhotra is truly a fitness inspiration, and his social media is proof.