Vaani Kapoor's Full-Body Fitness Routine: 10 Exercises That Keep Her In Shape

Vaani Kapoor is known for her immense dedication to fitness. From maintaining a highly toned and fit physique to practising a mix of Pilates, yoga, and weight training, she often serves major fitness goals. The actress frequently shares glimpses from her intense workout sessions that focus on strength training and cardiovascular health. Recently, celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into Vaani Kapoor's fitness routine. The clip features the duo performing 10 exercises, with on-screen text indicating that each exercise requires 10 repetitions. Sharing the video, the fitness instructor wrote, “Sweating it out with Vaani Kapoor. A simple 10×10 full-body routine you'll love.”

10 Exercises That Keep Vaani Kapoor In Shape

1. Squats

A fundamental lower-body exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps. Vaani Kapoor and Yasmin Karachiwala begin from a standing position with their feet shoulder-width apart. They bend their knees to lower their bodies as if sitting back into a chair, keeping their chest up and back straight. After completing a set, they push through their heels to return to the standing position.

2. Pushups

This classic bodyweight exercise works the core and engages the pectoral muscles, triceps, and anterior deltoids. They start by lying face down on a yoga mat, hands placed under their shoulders, with the body aligned from head to heels. They then lower their chest toward the floor by bending their elbows and push back up to return to the starting position.

3. Lunges

Targeting the lower body, this exercise strengthens the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings while improving balance. The movement starts from an upright standing position with feet hip-width apart. They step forward with one foot and lower their hips until the front knee is bent at a 90-degree angle, then return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

4. Diamond Sit-Ups

This abdominal exercise begins with lying on the floor, soles pressed together and knees wide apart, forming a diamond or butterfly shape. Vaani Kapoor and Yasmin Karachiwala extend their arms overhead and curl their torso upward to tap the floor in front of their feet.

Read More: 8 Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home During Winter For Better Health

5. Bridges

As the name suggests, this exercise targets the glutes and hamstrings. They lie on their backs with knees bent and arms by their sides, then push through their heels to lift their hips off the ground until the body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. They then lower their hips back to the floor.

6. Triceps Dip With Hip Lift

Known for engaging the triceps, core and glutes, this exercise starts with sitting on the floor, knees bent and feet flat. Hands are placed behind with fingers facing forward. They lift their hips slightly off the ground to perform a dip, followed by a hip lift before lowering back down.

7. Spiderman Climbs

A dynamic full-body cardio and core exercise that begins in a high plank position. One knee is brought sideways toward the elbow on the same side and then returned to the starting position, followed by the opposite side.

8. Pike Alternate Ankle Taps

This exercise targets the core and improves overall coordination. It begins by lying on the back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms by the sides. Vaani lifts her head and shoulders slightly and twists her torso to tap one ankle, then alternates sides.

9. Burpees

A challenging full-body exercise that combines a squat, plank and jump. It is highly effective for improving strength and aerobic conditioning while boosting overall fitness.

Read More: 7 Low-Intensity Cardio Exercises That You Can Do At Home

10. Swan Exercise

As demonstrated by Vaani, this exercise involves graceful, swan-like body movements. It helps improve posture and strengthens the body. This is a Pilates exercise where you lie on a mat face down with your legs extended straight back. Then, the fitness enthusiast gradually places her hands under her shoulders and makes a push-up angle with her torso on the floor. Afterwards, she lowers her torso back down to the mat and repeats the sets.

These exercises are simple and take very little time out of your daily routine, yet offer multiple benefits – from strengthening the core to improving balance and overall fitness.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.