Pull-Ups: Learn How To Do Them With These 7 Progression Exercises From Expert

Highlights
- Pull-ups are great for strengthening your back, arms and shoulders
- They can help you get rid of back pain
- They can improve grip strength
Exercises like pull-ups can be difficult to master. You cannot simply begin to do pull-ups without any practice and a certain amount of body strength and stamina. For starters, you need to do weight training regularly every week, to build upper body strength. Weight loss and better body flexibility can also help. Besides, slowly progressing to this challenging exercise can also help you do pull-ups with ease. Talking about such progression exercises that can help you do pull-ups is celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram.
If pull-ups have been a struggle for you, these 7 progression exercises from expert can surely help you
In her Insta pose, Itsines agrees how doing pull-ups can difficult to master, if you don't practice them regularly. In order to help people learn how to do this body weight training exercise, she shares a few pull-up progression exercises that can help in building your strength and improve your form so you can eventually progress to a more advanced pull-up.
These exercises included basics such as just hanging on the pull-up bar, to slowly progressing towards pulling your body upwards. "I have listed the variations below in order from beginner to advanced. Start by including the beginner variations into your upper-body sessions and slowly work your way up to the more advanced variations," she recommends in the caption of her post.
In the video post, Itisines shares seven progression exercises, that not just help you do pull-ups, but even the more advanced version of the exercise. Here are the seven progression exercises:
- Hang - 30 sec
- Concentric Hang - 30 sec
- Negative Pull-Up - 12 reps
- Scapular Pull-Up - 12 reps
- Pull-Up - 12 reps
- Towel Pull-Up - 12 reps
- Weighted Pull-Up (Itsines is using a 10kg kettlebell in the video) - 12 reps
Try to do each variation with the right technique and complete 2-3 sets as part of your daily workout routine. "Last year I set myself a goal to complete 15 pull-ups in a row with no rest breaks. I achieved this goal by following these pull-up progression techniques and adding them to my training sessions," she informs.
Some health benefits of doing pull-ups are:
- Stronger arms and shoulders
- Better grip strength
- Improved body strength and overall fitness levels
- Better physical health with reduced back pain, knee pain, leg pain, etc
So what are you waiting for? If doing pull-ups have for long been a struggle for you, these progression exercises can surely ease you into them. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Try them today!
