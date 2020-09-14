Weight Loss: Try These At-Home Alternatives For Upper Body Workout That Could Only Be Done At The Gym

This upper body workout can be at the comfort of your home

Highlights The workout can be done quickly

It can be done at home and only needs dumbbells to be done

It can help in targeting and strengthening the upper body

If going to the gym still doesn't feel safe to you, then you are not alone. India is now the second worst-affected country by the global pandemic of coronavirus. Avoiding going to crowded places, maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands regularly are precautionary measures one needs to take on an everyday basis to prevent getting infected with COVID-19. And till the outbreak of coronavirus has significantly subsided, avoiding going to the gym or the market, or any other crowded place where physical distancing cannot be practiced, must be avoided.

Weight loss: Upper body workout you can do at home

And fret not because a lot of exercises can be done at home, which are equivalent or as intense and effective as exercises you do on gym machine. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, a mat and dedicated space for workout at home.

In her recent Insta posts, celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares an upper body workout with exercise alternatives that can be done at home with minimal equipment.

This workout can be done with a pair of dumbbells

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss On Your Mind But Got No Time To Exercise? Here's A 15-Minute Workout To Your Rescue

The four exercises that are included in this workout are:

Bent-over row with dumbbells (an alternative for single-arm row at the gym)

Push-ups (alternative for chest press on cable machine)

Bicep curls with dumbbells (alternative for bicep curl on cable machin)

Single arm side rotation (you can use a dumbbell for these, its optional) (alternative for standing reverse fly)

"You can still have an effective workout in the comfort of your own home. If you're stuck for ideas, save these alternatives for your next home workout," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

Also read: Weight Loss: This Small Space Workout Is Ideal For Those Who Love Exercising At Home- Try It Today!

Watch video below to see how each exercise is done and for which exercises are they alternatives for home workout. Make sure you get the technique right. You can take the help of your fitness trainer for further assistance.

If you've got a pair of dumbbells, try this workout today!

Also read: Belly Fat Exercises For Weight Loss: This Glutes And Abs Workout Can Help You Have A Flat Tummy- Try It Now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.