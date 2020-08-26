Belly Fat Exercises For Weight Loss: This Glutes And Abs Workout Can Help You Have A Flat Tummy- Try It Now!

This glutes and abs workout is a combination of body weight high-intensity and strength training

If achieving the target of flat abs seem like a far-fetched dream to you, then Kayla Itsines is here to your rescue. In her recent Insta pose, the celebrity fitness trainer shares a glutes and abs workout, that can be done anytime, anywhere, and can help you achieve flat abs. Belly fat or accumulation of fat in the abdomen area may be linked to higher risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. What's more, it is also a tough task to lose fat from this area.

Apart from doing exercises that target your abs on a regular basis, it is also important to watch your diet and lower your calorie intake in order to lose belly fat effectively.

Belly fat exercises: Glutes and abs workout you can try at home

According to Itsines, glutes and abs is one of the most requested workouts. The six exercise glutes and abs workout that she shares can be done without any equipment. You can do this any time, anywhere.

The workout is a combination of body weight high-intensity training and body weight strength training exercises. The exercises can be challenging initially. You can take it slow and keep a gap of 30 seconds or more, in between each exercise.

Here are the six exercises included in this workout:

1. Bent-Leg Sit-Up and Reach - 16 reps (8 per side)

2. Side Plank and Hip Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side)

3. Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 per side)

4. Frog Pump - 15 reps

5. Plank and Leg Lift - 20 reps (10 per side)

6. Ab Bikes - 40 reps

Complete 3 laps and set a timer. The workout can be completed within 30 minutes, thus making it a great option for those who fall short of time for long-duration workouts every day.

Let's do this!

