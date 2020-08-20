Weight Loss: This HICT Workout Can Be Done Under 30 Minutes And Can Make You Feel The Burn

HICT workout can improve afterburn- the calories you burn after your workout

Highlights HICT and HIIT workout may sound similar

However, you can take breaks between exercises in this workout

It can offer quick weight loss results

Have you ever tried High Intensity Circuit Training? This kind of workout is one which involves both cardiovascular and resistance training exercises. The workout may sound similar to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), but is different from it in terms of the intensity of workout and the period of rest. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared an HICT workout routine that you can do at home without any equipment. The workout involves body weight exercises that require body strength and stamina.

Weight loss: Try this HICT workout that can be done without equipment

This HICT workout involves a total of six exercises. You can take a rest of 30 seconds after every exercise. They require some level of strength and stamina to be done. Watch the video below to carefully see how Itsines does each exercise.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Doing One Workout At A Time Can Help You Begin With Exercising- Here's How

Following are the six exercises included in the workout:

1. Pop Squat - 30 sec

2. Reverse Lunge & Knee-Up - 60 sec (30 per side)

3. X Push-Up - 30 sec

4. Plank Rotation - 30 sec

5. Kneel to Squat - 30 sec

6. Shoulder Tap & Rocking Chair - 30 sec

Complete 3 laps and it can make for a complete workout that can be done under 30 minutes. You can also do it along with 20 minutes of cycling or running to add some cardio to your workout routine.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Try This 2-Circuit Cardio Workout At Home To Shed Some Calories

Health benefits of HICT workout

This workout can help you with weight loss and build muscles as the same time. Here are some benefits that HICT workouts offer:

1. The workout is shorter and is thus time-efficient. It is ideal for those who find it difficult to take out one complete hour in a day for exercising.

2. The workout can help in improving your metabolism and increase afterburn-which is the number of calories you burn after your workout.

3. You can do exercises that target your abdomen and it can help in melting stubborn belly fat.

4. HICT workouts can offer quick weight loss results more efficiently.

HICT workout can offer you quick weight loss results

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Do Long-Duration Workouts Give Better Results?

Try this routine for your evening workout today. You can do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.