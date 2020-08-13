Weight Loss: Do Long-Duration Workouts Give Better Results?

Highlights
- When it comes to exercise, quality of workouts & regularity is important
- Working out for hours every day is not necessary
- Short-duration workouts can be as effective
When it comes to working out, spending more time in exercising does not necessarily mean that you are going to get better results. Short duration workouts like HIIT and Tabata workouts are designed in a way that it takes only a few minutes to complete them. These workouts are high in intensity and can improve your strength and stamina. Celebrity fitness trainer and mother Kayla Itsines says that it is not necessarily true that working out for longer will give you better results.
Weight loss: Is it important to workout for longer for good results?
In one of recent posts on Instagram, she talks about she has designed most of her workouts under 30 minutes. Barring the ongoing scenario of lockdown and work from home, most people, especially parents find very less time to make space for full-fledged workout every day.
What's more important is to be physically active and make room for 3-4 workouts in a week. According to the American Heart Association, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity of 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity, spread throughout the week, is sufficient to stay fit and healthy.
If you are trying to lose weight, a healthy diet with fewer carbs, healthy snacking, early and light dinners and regular physical activity (along with exercise) can be helpful.
No equipment workout you can do any time any where
For those of you find it difficult to workout without a mat, then here's a routine that can be perfect for you. The following workout, shared by Itsines on Instagram, includes a total of five exercises. All you need to do this workout is yourself, and a space equivalent to a mat.
Here are the five exercises in this no equipment workout:
- Pop Squat and Twist - 30 reps
- Caterpillar Walk and Burpee - 30 reps
- Lateral Lunge and Knee-Up - 60 reps
- Plank Jack and Shoulder Tap - 30 reps
- Reverse Table Top - 30 reps
Set a timer and complete 3 laps of the workout.
For those who find it difficult to take out time for exercising, then watch the video below. Itsines shares what she calls an "Express Workout". The workout is of 15 minutes and can be done within 15 minutes.
- Caterpillar Walk and Plank Jack - 30 sec
- Skaters - 30 sec
- Bent & Straight-Leg Raise - 30 sec
- Rocking Chair Burpee - 30 sec
- Commando - 30 sec
Complete 3 laps.
Doing the exercises with the right technique is the key to doing short-duration workouts. The workout shared above can be ideal for days you have a packed-up schedule.
Try one of these workouts for your evening workouts. Let's do this!
