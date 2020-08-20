Weight Loss: 5 Tips For People In Their 30s To Burn Some Calories

Consume a diet that is sustainable in nature to lose weight effectively in your 30s

Highlights Hormonal balance and your sleep quality can influence weight loss in 30s

Check for an underlying health condition if weight loss is more difficult

Be regular with exercise and stay physically active

Weight loss: If anyone has told you that you cannot lose weight after the age of 30, then it's probably just a myth. There is no age to begin with a healthy lifestyle and get on the path to fitness. While the sooner you do it, the better it is, it is never too late to start getting fitter, leaner and stronger. In this article, we are going to talk about how to lose weight in your 30s. The basics of weight loss remain largely the same, irrespective of your age. Regular exercise, working on building muscles and sleeping well are all of crucial importance if you want to shed off some kilos.

Weight loss tips: How to shed kilos after the age of 30

1. Do weight training

Females, do watch out for this point. Weight training is often taken lightly among females. This kind of exercise routine helps with both fat loss and muscle build-up. After the age of 30, muscle loss becomes more in women. Thus, weight training exercises like push-ups, pull-ups and planks can be beneficial.

Also read: Taking Rest Days Can Keep You From Quitting Exercising- Know How

2. Avoid sugary drinks

Sugary drinks are the worst if weight loss is your goal. They are loaded with empty calories and artificial sweeteners that can spike your blood sugar levels and also make you gain weight. Drink plain water or herbal teas like green tea or ginger tea.

Avoid sugary drinks and junk food if you want to lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Take less stress

Stress can slow down your weight loss goals. No matter the effort you put in by consuming fewer calories and exercising rigorously. If you are stressed, your weight loss journey is going to be slower and more difficult.

Also read: Relieve Stress For A Healthy Heart: 7 Strategies That Might Help You Beat Stress

4. Eat well

You need to consume all food groups if you want to lose weight. Calorie-restrictive diets or diets that are low in carbs or fats, can help you with quick weight loss, but are not sustainable in nature. They can lead to cravings, irritability, mood swings and may even lead to overeating. Consume a healthy and balanced diet, and practice portion control if you want to maintain weight or shed some calories.

5. Sleep well

Sleeping well is an important part of weight loss regime. Lack of sleep can increase appetite and your overall calorie intake. Get at least six to eight hours of sleep every night if you are in your 30s and want to lose weight.

Also read: 4 Changes You Need To Make To Your Night-Time Routine For Better Digestion And Good Sleep

Besides these tips, do get a health check-up done to see if there's any underlying health condition which may be making weight loss difficult. Diabetes, thyroid, PCOD and other hormonal conditions have the tendency to interfere with your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.