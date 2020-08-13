Weight Loss: 4 Changes You Need To Make To Your Night-Time Routine For Better Digestion And Good Sleep

Weight loss: Keep a gap of at least 2 hours between dinner and bed time

Highlights Have light dinner at least 2 hours before bed time

Practice portion control and never starve yourself

Eat till you are 80% full

You must have commonly heard that having early and light dinners is important if you want to lose weight. Not just weight loss, but there are other benefits of eating light dinners. It is good for your digestion, your metabolism and can also help you lose weight. Having heavy, carb-loaded meals for dinners, too late at night can leave your body at high-alert state, which can interfere with the body's circadian rhythm. It makes your body work hard to digest the food, leaving a feeling of heaviness and bloating.

So, not just what you eat for dinner, but also the timing of it matters if you want lose weight, improve digestion or your sleep pattern.

Changes you need to make to your dinner for weight loss and other health benefits

As the day descends, your metabolism slows down and your energy levels are also low. The body does not need food at this time of the day. So here are the changes you need to make to your dinner:

1. Eat a light meal

You can use smaller plate to follow this. In fact, using smaller plates is something that you should be doing with all your meals if you want to lose weight. You can eat your favourite comfort foods, even if you're on a weight loss regime, as far as you practice portion control.

Also read: Healthy Eating Tips By Experts: Know How To Make Your Meals Perfectly Balanced

2. Eat till you are 80% full

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla is of the belief that you must always eat till the time you are 80% full. When having your meal, never leave yourself dissatisfied but also eat till the time your hunger is satiated. Do not overeat and stuff yourself, especially during dinner. This is what can lead to weight gain, digestion issues and poor sleep at night.

Eat till you are 80% full and do not starve yourself

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keep a gap of at least two hours between dinner and bed time

Avoid reaching the bed immediately after you had your dinner. There should be a gap of at least two hours between your dinner and bed time. This way you give your body the time to digest food and feel just fine at bed time. It can also help benefit your weight loss goals.

Also read: Have Early Dinners, Eat All Your Meals On Time: Nmami Agarwal Gives Diet Tips For Night Shift Workers

4. Midnight cravings

Eating early and light dinners can very well make room from midnight cravings for the first few weeks that you begin to practice it. Always reach out for healthier snacking options at midnight. It can range anything from a warm cup of milk with a few nuts, some ghee roasted makhanas, nuts and seeds trail mix, roasted black chana, etc. Do not stock chips and other packaged food at home.

Also read: Nutritionist Reveals The Secret To Eating Healthy With Lesser Cravings

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.