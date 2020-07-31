Relieve Stress For A Healthy Heart: 7 Strategies That Might Help You Beat Stress

Highlights
Several activities throughout the day can lead to stress. From work pressure to personal issues, several factors can leave you stressed. The ill-effects of stress are quite well-known. It is harmful to your overall health. It affects your hormones affecting various functions of the body. Uncontrolled stress is bad for your mental health, immunity, digestion and much more. You might not know, stress can negatively affect your cardiovascular health too. It can trigger the various risk factors leading to heart disease. In this article, you will understand the link between stress and heart disease with some tips to manage stress.
How to relieve stress for a healthy heart
According to studies, stress may contribute to factors like high blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels (as stress makes you consume unhealthy calories), smoking and irregular heart rate. These factors can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. Chronic stress with physical inactivity can worsen the condition.
Way to control stress
According to studies, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Therefore it is essential to control stress to fight the risk. Here are some tips that might help-
1. Choose stress-relieving diet
A healthy diet can help you promote overall health. It can also help you relieve stress. Choose a well-balanced diet loaded with colourful fruits and vegetables.
2. Do not skip exercising
Adequate physical activity is beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. Regular exercise can help you boost mental health. You can also try yoga for a better mind and body.
3. Write it down
Whenever you feel stressed, take a pen and write down whatever you feel. It will help you understand your emotions and reduce stress.
4. Talk to your loved ones
Expressing your feeling to your loved ones will also help you control stress. Talk to your friends and family. It will help you relieve stress.
5. Know the causes
If you experience stress quite often, you must focus on the factors that might be contributing to stress. These will help control stress from the root cause.
6. Try breathing exercises
Breathing exercises help you focus on your breathing pattern and leaves a relaxing effect on your mind and body.
7. Distract yourself
Do what you love to beat stress. Invest time in activities that you find relaxing like listening to music, playing with your pet or some simple doodle.
