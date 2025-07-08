Karnataka School Headmaster Dies By Suicide Over Financial Stress: Cops

A government school headmaster in Udupi district died by suicide on Tuesday morning, allegedly due to financial stress, police said.

The headmaster, identified as Kubera Dharma Nayak (49), also known as Kuberappa, was serving as headmaster at Sulgodu Government Higher Primary School in Hallihole village.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Kamalashile bridge.

Nayak was found hanging from a tree, with his raincoat and two-wheeler parked nearby. Originally from Chitradurga, he had been living in government quarters in Hosangady with his wife and three daughters.

Nayak had been working in the education department since 2002 and was promoted to headmaster in 2022.

A senior police officer said preliminary reports indicate that Nayak had taken multiple loans, including one from a chit fund.

A related loan document had recently reached the Byndoor Area Education Office.

Officials from the Byndoor Zonal Education Office, local police, and members of the Primary School Teachers' Association visited the site. A case has been registered at the Shankaranarayana police station based on a complaint filed by his wife.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)