UP Woman Kills Self, 2 Children As Husband Refuses To Give Money For 'Gutkha'

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot killed herself and two children with poison after a fight with her husband over 'gutkha' (tobacco). Her third child, who was also poisoned, is currently in a critical condition in a hospital.

Jyoti Yadav, 26, was reportedly addicted to 'gutkha' and asked her husband, Babbu Yadav, a driver by profession, for money to buy it on Saturday morning. The fight escalated when he refused to give the money. Later that evening, she allegedly consumed poison and also fed it to her children.

When Babbu returned home after work, he found his four-year-old son writhing in pain, crying that his mother had given him something bitter. The youngest, one-year-old girl, had already stopped breathing, and Jyoti herself was in critical condition inside the house.

The family rushed them to Majhgawan Community Health Centre, where doctors declared the infant, Bulbul, dead. The others were referred to Satna District Hospital due to their worsening condition. However, Jyoti and her four-year-old daughter, Chandrama, died on the way.

Five-year-old Deepchand survived and is undergoing treatment, though his condition remains critical.

Relatives and villagers said that disputes over Jyoti's 'gutkha' consumption had become a regular affair. Her husband had often tried to stop her, concerned about the impact on the children and their future.

Doctors and police confirmed that poison had been ingested. Majhgawan Block Medical Officer Rupesh Soni said that when the family arrived, the signs of poisoning were evident, and immediate referrals had to be made due to the severity of the cases.