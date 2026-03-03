Man Kills Wife, Records Video Message, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru Home

A love marriage that began a year ago ended in tragedy after a man killed his wife following a domestic dispute and then died by suicide in Bengaluru.

The couple - Deepant Sabar and Manjula Sabar - both natives of Odisha, moved into a rented house in Bengaluru's Heelalige village around three weeks ago.

Last week, on Wednesday (February 25) night, the two reportedly argued over a family-related issue. The verbal altercation escalated, and Deepant allegedly physically assaulted Manjula, leading to her death inside the house.

After the incident, Deepant reportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone, in which he is said to have expressed that he loved his wife and could not live without her. He then took his life.

The incident came to light two days later when the house owner reportedly grew suspicious and checked in through a window. Police were alerted and rushed to the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a private hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Deepant Sabar worked at a private company in Bommasandra, a town in the Bengaluru Urban district.

It is alleged that Manjula was unaware of Deepant's first marriage and two children from it.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.