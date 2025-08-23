Advertisement
Newlywed Woman, 19, Found Hanging In UP's Ballia, Suicide Suspected: Cops

Sarita was married to Abhishek Rajbhar from Sheikhpur village in June this year. Abhishek works with a private company and mostly stays outside.

The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet, police said. (Representational)
  • The incident occurred in Sheikpur village, Ballia district on Saturday morning
  • She was discovered hanging after not responding to knocks on her door
  • The woman, Sarita Rajbhar, married in June, was last seen after dinner on Friday
Ballia:

In a suspected case of suicide, a 19-year-old newly-married woman was found hanging in her in-laws' house at Sheikpur village in Ballia district on Saturday, police said.

Sarita Rajbhar, who was found hanging from a noose in her room, went to sleep after dinner on Friday night. When she did not come out of her room on Saturday morning, her in-laws knocked on the door. Finding no answer, they peeped through the window and saw her hanging from the noose, police said.

Local SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Sarita was married to Abhishek Rajbhar from Sheikhpur village in June this year. Abhishek works with a private company and mostly stays outside, the SHO said.

"The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet. We are investigating the matter," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

