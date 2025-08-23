Newlywed Woman, 19, Found Hanging In UP's Ballia, Suicide Suspected: Cops

In a suspected case of suicide, a 19-year-old newly-married woman was found hanging in her in-laws' house at Sheikpur village in Ballia district on Saturday, police said.

Sarita Rajbhar, who was found hanging from a noose in her room, went to sleep after dinner on Friday night. When she did not come out of her room on Saturday morning, her in-laws knocked on the door. Finding no answer, they peeped through the window and saw her hanging from the noose, police said.

Local SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Sarita was married to Abhishek Rajbhar from Sheikhpur village in June this year. Abhishek works with a private company and mostly stays outside, the SHO said.

"The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet. We are investigating the matter," the officer said.

