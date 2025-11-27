UP Man Thrashes Wife, Leaves Home. Then She Video Calls Him, Hangs Herself

What started as a love story ended in a tragedy in Uttar Pradesh.

A woman died by suicide during a video call with her husband after a fight between them in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.

The man, Shubham Diwakar, was an alcoholic. When he returned home in the Ramlala Mohalla area of Rawatpur from work on Wednesday evening, he asked his wife, Mona, for money to buy alcohol. When she refused, an enraged Diwakar beat her up brutally. After the assault, he took the money from her and left the house to drink.

Sixteen minutes later, a weeping Mona allegedly made a WhatsApp video call to him and hung herself in front of him. Diwakar allegedly rushed home to save her, but the door was locked from the inside. The door was broken down by the police who arrived at the spot after being informed by the neighbours. By then, she had already died. The officials also gave her CPR in an attempt to revive her but to no avail.

Mona and Shubham Diwakar had a love marriage seven years ago. She is survived by her husband and two children. Diwakar used to work at a private company, and she worked as a 'welcome girl', who greeted guests at wedding functions, to support the family.

When her friends, who worked with her, received the news of her death, they rushed outside the postmortem house where her body was taken. The angry women surrounded Mona's husband and beat him up. The commotion continued for about two hours. Mona's friends also accused Diwakar of deleting all call history from Mona's mobile phone to destroy evidence.

Rawatpur police station in-charge Manoj Mishra said Mona's family has not filed any complaint so far. If any complaint is received, appropriate action will be taken, he said.

The neighbours of the couple, meanwhile, have claimed that Diwakar used to torture her often after drinking.

With inputs from Arun Agarwal.