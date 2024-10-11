28-Year-Old PhD Student Dies By Suicide At IIT Kanpur: Cops

The police said a forensic team was called to collect the forensic evidences. (Representational)

A 28-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling hook here on Thursday, the fourth such case in the last one year, police said.

Pragati Kharya, a resident of Sanigawan in Kanpur who was pursuing a PhD in Earth Sciences, died bt suicide inside her hostel room D-116 in hall number-4 during the intervening night, but the matter came to light on Thursday noon, they said.

Her hostel mates informed the IIT-K authorities who in turn alerted the police.

In a statement, IIT Kanpur said with profound grief it mourns the tragic and untimely demise of Pragati Kharya.

Pragati Kharya joined the PhD program in December 2021, it said.

"A police forensic team has visited the campus to investigate the circumstances of the death. The Institute is awaiting the results of the police investigation to determine the cause. With Pragati Kharya's passing, the institute has lost a promising young researcher. The institute extends its deepest condolences and prays for strength and comfort to her family and friends in this time of great loss," the IIT said.

"The police received information about a suicide by a PhD student at around 12 pm today," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

Assistant CP (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said, "After getting information about the suicide police rushed there and found the door of Pragati's room was locked from inside." "After breaking open the door, they found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan," he added.

The police said a forensic team was called to collect the forensic evidences.

The suicide note written in which she held no one responsible for her extreme step has been recovered from the room, the ACP added.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the hostel room that might help police in solving the mystery behind the suicide, the ACP said, adding, possible reasons behind suicide will only be revealed after a preliminary probe and completing other formalities.

The body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. The family members have also arrived at the IIT-K, according to the police.

On January 18, 29-year-old PhD student, Priyanka Jaiswal, who was pursuing a PhD in Chemical engineering had allegedly committed suicide inside her hostel room after being locked from inside.

On January 11, M.Tech second-year student Vikas Kumar Meena (31) allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his IIT, Kanpur hostel room, reportedly after he was "temporarily" barred from continuing with his course.

On December 19, postdoctoral researcher Pallavi Chilka (34) hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her second-floor hostel room on the campus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)