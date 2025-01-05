IIT Kanpur Sets Record With 152 IPR Filings In 2024, Focusing On Medtech, Nanotechnology And More

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has filed a record 152 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in 2024, marking its highest number of filings in a single year. With a total of 1,200 IPRs filed to date, IIT Kanpur continues to lead in the technology transfer space, maintaining an impressive licensing rate of 12.91 per cent in 2024.

The 152 filings include 124 patents, 10 design registrations, 2 copyrights, and 6 trademark applications, demonstrating the institute's broad innovation landscape. Notably, IIT Kanpur filed 7 patents in the U.S., 2 in China, and 1 in Europe, expanding its global reach. Key inventions include a transdermal patch for drug delivery, a cryptographic acceleration device (Kryptoceler), and a hybrid-powered electric tower car. Additionally, innovations like a contactless tool for measuring crack growth and a chop saw metal-cutting machine stand out among the diverse patents.

The notification reads: "In 2024, IIT Kanpur witnessed a significant rise in the number of IPRs granted, with a total of 217 previously filed IPRs being granted this year. Among these, notable patents include a smart electric meter, a portable medical suction device, a quadcopter drone with an out-of-plane folding mechanism, a broadband uniform-efficiency orbital angular momentum detector for quantum technologies, and a process for fabricating an ultra-thin polymer composite electrolyte."

"Additionally, the institute has licensed 7 technologies and launched two groundbreaking products: the 'Air Sampling Device' and the 'Metamaterial Cloaking System,' further reinforcing its commitment to translating research into tangible solutions," it further reads.

IIT Kanpur's contributions were also recognised with the STEM Impact Awards 2024, reflecting its significant technology transfer efforts and its role in advancing India's technological self-reliance.