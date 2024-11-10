Preparing For JEE Main 2025? Explore IIT Kanpur's 45-Day Crash Course

To boost students' preparation for JEE Main 2025, SATHEE, an initiative by IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, has launched a 45-day intensive crash course. Starting on November 11, 2024, the course will provide students with targeted resources and structured, focused study plans to enhance their preparation for the examination.

The 45-day crash course on SATHEE offers a range of educational tools and resources. Key features include daily live online sessions from 3pm to 6pm, led by experienced instructors who will cover essential topics and effective problem-solving strategies. Additionally, the course includes daily practice questions, allowing students to apply the concepts they have learned in a practical context.

A properly designed set of mock tests is also available, helping students replicate actual exam conditions, boost their confidence, and assess their readiness for the test.

One of the standout features of the SATHEE crash course is the use of AI-powered analytics, which provides personalised feedback based on each student's performance. This feature helps learners identify their strengths and pinpoint areas for improvement, allowing them to adjust their study strategies and approach the exam with a more refined and strategic mindset.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, introduced the SATHEE initiative to offer free guidance for competitive exams. SATHEE provides various resources, such as reference video lectures, mock tests, and additional materials to aid in exam preparation. However, participation in the SATHEE program does not guarantee success in any exam or admission to any institution.

The online platform has been created to assist students in preparing for competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, SSC, IBPS, ICAR, and CUET.

