IIT Kanpur Graduates Secure 1,100 Job Offers In This Placement Season, International Roles Surge

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has reported impressive results in the first phase of campus placements for the 2024-25 batch, with a total of 1,109 job offers made between December 1 and 15. The offers, which include both campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), span multiple roles across diverse industries.

International job offers saw a significant rise, with 28 offers up by 27% compared to last year. The surge in placements was particularly notable within core industries, driven by strong student interest. Among Public Sector Undertakings, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) stood out as the leading recruiter.

Over 250 companies participated in this phase, including top names such as BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Meril Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The significant number of offers, including international opportunities, reflect the quality training of our students," he said.

Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students' Placement Office, highlighted the collective efforts behind the success. "With a significant rise in core industry offers and international placements, we are optimistic about further growth in Phase 2, which begins in mid-January 2025. We are grateful to our recruiters and alumni for their continued support," he added.

The institute comprises 19 departments, 26 centres, three interdisciplinary programmes, and two specialised schools across engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines.