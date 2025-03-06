IIT Kanpur's New Facility To Drive Data-Driven Policies With Census Insights

Aiming to enhance research capabilities by providing academicians, researchers, and students with access to vital census data, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to establish a census data research workstation at its Computer Centre.

With this initiative, IIT Kanpur became the first technology institute in Uttar Pradesh and the third among central universities and institutes in the state to set up a Census Data Research Workstation. This is the fifth such facility in Uttar Pradesh, alongside similar workstations at Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Bundelkhand University, and DDU Gorakhpur University.

The Census Data Research Workstation at IIT Kanpur offers access to published census tables and micro-level data from 1991 to 2011 in a digital format. This resource enables detailed analysis of socio-economic and demographic trends, supporting research that contributes to data-driven policy-making and developmental program evaluations.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Home Affairs for this crucial initiative. This collaboration is a testament to IIT Kanpur's dedication to data-driven research and innovation. The Census Data Research Workstation will serve as an invaluable resource for researchers and students, equipping them with access to extensive data for meaningful research and policy development."

The new facility adds to the over 30,000 tables and 8,000+ articles and summaries already available on the official website of the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner (censusindia.gov.in). It enhances access to essential datasets, strengthening IIT Kanpur's dynamic research ecosystem and its role in supporting India's development initiatives.