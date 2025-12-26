IIT Kanpur Receives 1,202 Offers In Phase 1 Placements For 2025-26 Graduating Batch

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) received a total of 1,202 job offers from over 250 organisations across diverse sectors during Phase 1 of campus placements for the 2025-26 graduating batch.

Out of these, students accepted 1,079 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs). Notably, 15 students secured international offers from companies based in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Leading domestic and international recruiters included Accenture, Airbus, American Express, BlackRock, Boeing, Databricks, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, Meesho, Navi, PwC, Qualcomm, Samsung, InMobi, and Square Point Capital, among others. Several public sector undertakings, such as BPCL, BEL, MIDHANI, and Engineers India Limited (EIL), also participated actively.



Commenting on the completion of Phase 1, Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The successful conclusion of Phase I placements reflects the academic rigour, adaptability, and industry readiness of our students, as well as the institute's strong and enduring engagement with leading organisations in India and abroad."

Professor Ashwani Kumar Thakur, Chairperson of the Students' Placement Office (SPO), said the partnership with recruiters plays a vital role in shaping students' careers.

"As the placement season progresses, the SPO remains committed to guiding students towards promising and sustainable professional pathways," he said.

Professor Manjesh Kumar Singh, Vice-Chairperson, SPO, added, "The progress achieved is the result of the dedicated efforts of the entire SPO team and the constant support of our faculty. Our recruiting partners continue to play a key role in nurturing students' aspirations."

Renowned for excellence in science and engineering education, IIT Kanpur continues to make significant contributions to research and innovation.