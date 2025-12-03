IIT Kanpur Sets New Day-1 Placement Record With 672 Offers For 2025-26

IIT Kanpur Placement 2025-26: The opening day of the 2025-26 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur saw a record response from recruiters, with the institute receiving 672 job offers on Day 1 - its highest-ever single-day tally.

According to the institute, this marks a 16 per cent jump over the previous year's first-day numbers, reflecting a sharp rise in industry interest as companies look to onboard highly trained engineering and tech talent.

By the end of Day 1, 627 students had secured offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). The total number of PPOs stood at 253, a 27 per cent increase from last year. Institute officials said the steady rise in PPOs indicates stronger industry engagement and sustained internship-to-job conversions.

On the international front, nine students secured overseas offers, underscoring IIT Kanpur's growing global footprint. Recruiters from both India and overseas participated in the first day's hiring, representing sectors such as consulting, finance, analytics, core engineering, and technology.

More than 250 companies have registered for the placement season. Major recruiters on Day 1 included Accenture, BlackRock, HSBC, SAP, Airbus, PwC, Navi, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, among others.



The Students' Placement Office said the record numbers reflect the combined effort of students, faculty members, and recruiting partners. The institute noted that with more companies scheduled to arrive in the coming days, the overall placement figures are expected to climb further.

About IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur is recognised as an Institute of National Importance and is known for its leadership in engineering and scientific research. The 1,055-acre campus houses 20 academic departments, 27 centres and multiple interdisciplinary schools, with more than 570 faculty members and over 9,500 students.

The institute continues to drive innovation, advanced research, and industry collaboration across a broad range of disciplines.