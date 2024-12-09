IIT Kanpur's Placement Drive Sees Over 1,000 Job Offers In Just Seven Days

IIT Kanpur's placement session for 2024 has had an impressive start, with over 1,000 job offers extended within the first seven days. As of Day 7, a total of 1,036 offers have been made, with 963 students accepting positions. The placements, which commenced on December 1, include both campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), marking a significant milestone for the prestigious institution.

Among the successful candidates, 22 students secured international job offers, reflecting the global demand for talent from IIT Kanpur. The placement drive attracted a wide range of top-tier recruiters from diverse industries, including Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Intel, Qualcomm, FedEx, Meesho, BPCL, Microsoft, Google, Texas Instruments, Databricks, American Express, NPCI, and Reliance, among others.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The sustained efforts of the Students' Placement Office-strengthening alumni networks, engaging with startups, and expanding outreach to new recruiters-have been essential to the success of this placement season. I congratulate all the students who have been placed, wish the best to those still appearing, and commend the placement team for their tireless work."

Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students' Placement Office at IIT Kanpur, said, "The success of this placement season so far reflects the unwavering support from our alumni and the trust of our recruiting partners. By building new industry connections and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors, we have expanded the horizons for our students. We remain committed to maintaining this momentum and are optimistic that the academic year 2024-25 will be a landmark year in terms of placements and student success."

On Day 1 of the placements alone, IIT Kanpur saw 579 offers extended, setting a strong tone for the week.

Notably, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur are the only institutes among the IITs to disclose their first-day placement data.

Professors at IIT Kanpur explained that the transparency was part of their commitment to improving the placement process and ensuring better outcomes for students.