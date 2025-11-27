Gujarat Woman Drowns Daughter, Then Dies By Suicide

A woman allegedly killed her eight-month-old daughter before dying by suicide in Sankheda taluka in Gujarat's Chottaudepur district, a police official said on Thursday.

"Sangeeta Bhil, a resident of Pipalsat village, allegedly drowned her 8-month-old daughter in an open tank near her house on Wednesday when her husband Girish had gone to fetch milk. After he returned, he found that his daughter had drowned, while Sangeeta was missing," the official said.

"He found Sangeeta's body hanging from a tree some 150 metres away from their home. Girish's father, in his complaint to police, claimed Sangeeta was under stress due to family disputes and feared her parents would take her away from Girish. The two had married after eloping," the official said.

A probe is underway, and the post mortem report is waited, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)