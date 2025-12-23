Pakistani Woman Strangles 16-Year-Old Daughter After Argument Over Smoking

A woman in Pakistan strangled her teenage daughter to death after an argument over smoking, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Basti Sokar, Bahawalpur district of Punjab, some 400kms from Lahore on Saturday.

According to the police, Nabila Ahmad, 45, and her daughter Ayesha, 16, often argued over smoking. "Ayesha disliked her mother for smoking in public and would stop her from doing so," the police said.

At night on Saturday, the mother strangled Ayesha to death in a fit of rage after she got hyper. "After committing the crime, Nabila fled from the scene. However, a police team arrested her after a family member reported the matter to them," the police said.

The police finally arrested Nabila after a family member reported her. Meanwhile, forensic and crime scene units have collected evidence.

The body of the girl has been shifted to the Yazman THQ Hospital for postmortem examination.

A 17-year-old Pakistani social media influencer was killed in a similar case in June. Sana Yousaf, a popular TikTok content creator from Upper Chitral with nearly 5 lakh followers on Instagram, was reportedly killed at close range by a relative.

Sana Yousaf rose to fame through her TikTok videos and was widely followed for her content. The Chitral teenager was the daughter of a social activist and used her platforms, especially TikTok and Instagram, to promote cultural pride, women's rights, and educational awareness. Her content often sheds light on Chitrali traditions.