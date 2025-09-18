Woman Throws 3-Year-Old In Lake As Partner Objects To Kid From 1st Marriage

A woman sang a lullaby to her three-year-old girl, putting her to sleep. She then took her out for a walk near a lake. Everything appeared to be fine and motherly till the woman threw her daughter into a lake and pretended that the child had gone missing. The woman, living in Rajasthan's Ajmer, was reportedly tired of receiving taunts from her live-in partner over having a daughter from her first marriage.

On Tuesday, during a late-night patrol, Head Constable Govind Sharma encountered a woman and a man walking along the road from Vaishali Nagar towards Bajrang Garh in Ajmer. Upon enquiring, the woman, who identified herself as Anjali, said that she had left home with her daughter at night, but the child suddenly disappeared on the way. They searched for her all night, but all in vain.

The Police reviewed CCTV footage and found Anjali, also known as Priya, carrying her daughter in her arms and walking around the Ana Sagar Lake in the city. A few hours later, at around 1:30 am, the woman was seen alone, busy on her mobile phone.

The visuals contradicted her statement and raised suspicion.

The next morning, on Wednesday, the police found the child's body in the lake. Upon questioning, Anjali broke down and confessed to killing her daughter by throwing her in an artificial lake.

The investigation revealed that the woman carried out the crime single-handedly. Her live-in partner, Alkesh, was informed about the missing child at 2 am. Anjali alleged that Alkesh used to taunt her about having a child from her first marriage. Stressed, she took the grave step.

Anjali (C) was residing in Ajmer with her live-in partner, Alkesh (L).

Anjali, 28, belongs to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. After separating from her husband, she moved to Ajmer and started living with her lover. Anjali works as a receptionist at a hotel in Ajmer, where Alkesh also works.

The Christian Ganj Police have arrested Anjali and registered a case of murder against her. The police are investigating whether Alkesh was involved in the murder of a child in any way.