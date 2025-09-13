Woman Charged For Killing 5-Year-Old Daughter In Karnataka

A woman, along with her extramarital partner, has been charged for allegedly torturing and killing her 5-year-old daughter by dumping her alive in the Tungabhadra river in Ranebennur taluk, a police official said on Saturday.

According to Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, Annappa and Jyoti, residents of Guddada Anveri in Ranebennur taluk, allegedly murdered the child on August 2 by throwing her alive into the Tungabhadra river after subjecting her to physical torture.

Jyoti is the wife of Manjunath and the mother of three children. She was allegedly in a relationship with Annappa, and both were working in a hotel, she said.

Speaking to the reporters, Vantagodi said that Jyothi had left her husband and two children, taking the youngest child along with her, to live with Annappa. The trio was living in Guddada Anveri. Jyoti and Annappa decided to eliminate the girl as they feared that she was telling everyone in the vicinity about their relationship, she added.

"They brutally tortured the child -- tied her hands, poured boiling water and did not take her to the hospital, fearing that they would end up in trouble. They kept the child with burns all over her body at home for two days. Then they threw the girl alive in the river," Vantagodi said.

On August 8, the child's body was found in the river, at a place that falls under the jurisdiction of Guttal police station in Haveri taluk, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by Jyoti's husband, Manjunath, a case has been registered against Annappa and Jyoti at Ranebennur police station, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)