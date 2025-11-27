Pregnant Woman, 20, Sets Herself On Fire, Family Accuses Husband Of Abuse

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found dead behind her husband's house in Kerala on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Archana, is suspected to have died by suicide after allegedly setting herself on fire. Archana's family has accused her husband of domestic violence and physical abuse. Police have launched an investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Archana was found dead behind their house in a concrete shed by her mother-in-law, who had stepped out to pick up her granddaughter from Anganwadi.

Archana had a love marriage with Sharon from Kerala's Thrissur district six months ago. According to Archana's parents, Sharon regularly assaulted her and stopped her from speaking to her family.

Shaken by the loss of her daughter, Haridas, Archana's father said, "He (Sharon) has a cruel mind. One day he beat her up outside her college and I had lodged a complaint. After that he restricted her to contact us and connect over phone."

Archana's sister, Anu, too accused her brother-in-law of holding her sister back from pursuing B.Tech and moving abroad.

"She had a dream of completing B.Tech and settle in Canada. That man (Sharon) was torturing her and always kept her in a state of fear," Anu said.

Anu also alleged Sharon of keeping Archana away from her family.

"He wouldn't let us connect with her. Last I saw her at a railway station. They did not allow her to speak with me," she added.

Based on the parents' complaint, a case has been registered, and Sharon has been taken into custody.

Police have confirmed that Sharon was addicted to alcohol and drugs.

The investigation team has charged Sharon and his mother with abetment of suicide, along with offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Archana's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the investigation is underway.