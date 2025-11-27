No Injuries, Family Still Doubts Kerala Prisoner's Death, Forensic Test Next

New details have emerged in connection with the death of a remand prisoner at the Kasaragod Special Sub Jail. Mubashir's internal organs have now been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain his cause of death after the postmortem found no injury marks on his body. His family, however, alleged that his body was unusually bloated, raising suspicion over his death.

Mubashir was reportedly discovered unconscious around 5.30 am on Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital where he is said to have died during treatment. He was in prison since November 5

Kasaragod MLA NA Nellikkunnu said that his family members told him that he had conveyed to his mother during a prison visit two days ago that other prisoners used to beat him and that jail authorities gave him adhoc tablets.

The family also alleged that the jail staff forced Mubasir to take a daily tablet, suspected to be administered for mental health treatment, despite him reportedly having no known medical issues.

The preliminary post-mortem report showed no injury marks on the body, and doctors ruled out signs of a heart attack.

Doctors have sent his internal organs to Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur for forensic examination to confirm the exact cause of his death.

The family had earlier alleged that Mubashir consumed tablets while in jail, keeping the suspicion surrounding his death alive.

Mubashir, 29, a resident of Deli in Kasaragod, was an accused in a 2016 POCSO case. After the family raised allegations of foul play, MLA NA Nellikkunnu demanded an inquiry at the RDO level.

Authorities handed over the body to the family after the autopsy at Pariyaram Medical College. The family buried him later on Wednesday.