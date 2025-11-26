How A Missing Gold Chain Led Cops To Kerala Woman's Killer - Her Daughter

A 75-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her daughter and her partner, over a gold chain in Kerala's Thrissur. Incidentally, it was the missing chain that led the cops to the daughter.

Neighbours found the body of the elderly woman, Thankamani, in a plot behind her home in Mundoor early on Sunday. She had injury marks on her face, and the police initially suspected that she had died due to a fall. But the post-mortem confirmed it as a case of homicide.

As the cops started probing the matter, neighbours said Thankamani always wore a gold chain that had been missing. The cops then grilled her daughter, Sandhya (45). After separating from her husband, Sandhya had been living with her mother, Thankamani. The investigation revealed that she was in a relationship with Nithin, a 29-year-old who lived nearby.

During questioning, Sandhya revealed that she wanted to help Nithin financially and asked her mother for her gold chain. Thankamani refused, and this started an argument that turned into a fight. During a scuffle, Sandhya allegedly grabbed her mother's throat and pushed her. Thankamani hit her head on the ground as she fell. She was dead.

Sandhya and Nitin, reports said, tried to portray her death as accidental. After the body was found, they feigned ignorance, hoping that the cops would assume Thankamani died due to a fall. But the post-mortem raised suspicions and the missing chain gave the cops a breakthrough. During questioning, Sandhya and Nithin cracked. The two have been taken into custody and further probe is on.