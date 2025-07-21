Woman Found Dead By Strangulation In Kerala Lodge; Boyfriend Detained: Cops

A 34-year-old woman was found strangled to death at a lodge here in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday.

A man was apprehended from the same room in an inebriated condition.

The accused, identified as Binu is a 35-year-old native of Neryamangalam.

According to sources, the victim, Akhila and Binu were in a relationship for some time.

It is suspected that a quarrel broke out between the duo on Sunday night, which led to the murder.

According to media reports, Binu had shown the strangled body of the woman to some of his friends via video call and they alerted the police.

Aluva police said the accused is currently in their custody, and a detailed interrogation would bring out the truth.

