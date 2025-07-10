2 Kerala Men Kill Sister To Stop Her From Marrying 2nd Time, Jailed For Life

A Kerala court on Thursday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for killing their sister at their residence here in 2012 to prevent her from getting married a second time.



Thalassery 1st Additional District Judge Philip Thomas sentenced the brothers -- K N Ismail and K N Firoz -- to life imprisonment under section 302, the public prosecutor in the case told reporters.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each of them, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, the brothers were against their sister -- Khadeeja -- marrying for a second time.

When she refused to accede to their demands, they called her, her fiance and his family to their home on the pretext of making the wedding arrangements. They then stabbed their sister to death and also injured her fiance.

The prosecutor said that all the witnesses in the case turned hostile during the trial, but thanks to the excellent investigation by the police, the prosecution was able to ensure the accused were convicted and punished.

