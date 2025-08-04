Nutritionist Lists Everyday Habits That Secretly Raise Your Cortisol Levels

Stress often feels like a constant companion in today's fast-paced world. But did you know that the stress hormone cortisol, while essential to your survival, could also be quietly undermining your health? Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee recently took to Instagram to shed light on this hormone, and why we should be paying more attention to it.

Cortisol plays a major role in helping us wake up, manage energy and respond to challenges. But problems arise when cortisol levels remain chronically elevated.

According to Mukherjee, sustained high cortisol can lead to several health concerns. These include belly fat accumulation, brain fog and forgetfulness, poor immunity and frequent illness, anxiety and irritability, hormonal imbalances and .sleep disturbances

What's most concerning is that many of us may be unknowingly fuelling these elevated cortisol levels. Common daily habits and environmental factors could be the culprits. Mukherjee highlights a list of surprising triggers, such as excessive caffeine, poor quality sleep, toxic relationships, overtraining, doomscrolling, alcohol overuse, negative self-talk, and unmanaged daily stress.

Even activities perceived as healthy, such as exercise, can become problematic when overdone. Similarly, seemingly harmless habits like scrolling endlessly through social media can send your body into a state of chronic alertness, keeping cortisol levels persistently high.

According to Mukherjee, "the first step to healing is awareness." Healing begins by "identifying your triggers and consciously reducing them," says Mukherjee. This could mean establishing a consistent sleep routine, balancing workouts with rest days, setting emotional boundaries, cutting down on stimulants or seeking nutritional guidance tailored to your needs.

"Your hormones are not your enemy," she says, adding, "They just need your attention."

Here's nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee's post:

Cortisol is a hormone released by the adrenal glands. Here are a few natural ways to keep it in check.

Move more: Regular exercise lowers cortisol and boosts mood.

Sleep well: Aim for seven to nine hours if sleep. Poor sleep spikes cortisol levels.

Eat right: Focus on whole foods, omega-3s and gut-friendly choices.

Breathe deep: Meditation, yoga and slow breathing reduce stress fast.

Laugh often: Joyful activities cut stress and balance hormones.

Cortisol issues can often go unnoticed until symptoms show up. Paying attention to your body and managing stress through simple lifestyle changes can help keep your cortisol levels in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.