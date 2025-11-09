Nutritionist Explains Why Your Breakfast Matters More After A Sleepless Night

Sleep is the body's reset button. It plays a critical role in physical and mental rejuvenation. While a good night's sleep can boost energy and enhance your mood, lack of sleep can leave you feeling drained and sluggish. But how does it affect your eating pattern? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals that only the right morning routine and foods help counteract the effects of sleep deprivation. “Slept badly last night? Then your morning meal needs a little extra care — because poor sleep doesn't just make you groggy, it actually changes how your body handles food the next day,” she writes in the caption of her Instagram video.

How poor sleep changes the way your body handles food the next day:

Cortisol spikes

Poor sleep raises your stress hormones, which in turn significantly changes the way your body handles food. This hormonal disruption contributes to metabolic changes, increased appetite, and a preference for unhealthy snacks.

Blood sugar crashes

Sleep disruption typically leads to higher blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. When this large amount of insulin catches up to process a meal, or if the individual hasn't eaten enough to match the high insulin levels, the blood sugar can drop too quickly and fall below normal levels, resulting in a crash.

She explains, “Your body struggles to regulate glucose, so you feel that ‘mid-morning slump'.”

Hunger hormones go haywire

After a restless night, the hunger hormones go completely out of balance. The nutritionist reveals that low leptin, the hormone responsible for signalling the brain about fullness, and high ghrelin, the hormone which signals hunger, can lead to a bigger appetite and more mindless snacking.

Brain fog sets in

Sleep deprivation not just affects your mood but also clouds your decision-making skills. Hence, poor focus may lead you to make poor food decisions, such as having croissants with a cup of coffee, further creating a cycle of fatigue.

How to reset your body after a restless night?

But according to the nutritionist, you can reset your system the next morning with the right food & routine. Here's an easy way to reset without feeling fatigue, irritability, and excessive cravings:

Hydrate your body

The nutritionist highlights the importance of maintaining an optimal water intake to flush toxins and support proper digestion. She instructs, “You must drink a litre of water as soon as you wake up.”

Add kesar to your morning routine

Saffron (kesar) is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and as a mood booster. Hence, indulging in a concoction rich in the beneficial properties of the ingredient can help balance hormones and support digestion. “You can take five to six strands of kesar and steep them in a tea and drink it warm,” she says.

Have enough protein for your breakfast

She mentions, “So a dal cheela with paneer stuffing would be ideal.” A protein-rich meal can stabilise blood sugar levels and even prevent unnecessary cravings.

These three simple techniques can ease digestion and balance the hormones even after a night of restless sleep.