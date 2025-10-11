Woman Who Lost 30 Kg Reveals How Reducing Cortisol Levels Naturally Helped Her Shed Extra Kilos

Weight loss journeys can be super inspiring, especially when they involve sustainable lifestyle changes rather than gruelling gym sessions. Nutritionist Nupuur Patil, who lost 30 kg without hitting the gym, reveals her secrets to a healthier life. She shared that she focused on managing stress and cortisol levels in her body, which eventually helped her lose weight quickly.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nupuur wrote, "Cortisol is a stress hormone that messes up other hormones in the body, including sleep hormone melatonin, thyroid, hunger and fullness hormones gherlin and leptin, glucose and insulin, and other hormones like prolactin, which are important and decide how you lose or store fat."

Nupuur Patil's Weight Loss Tips To Reduce Cortisol

1. Avoid caffeine

According to Healthline, avoiding caffeine can help lower chronically elevated cortisol levels, which in turn reduces stress-related weight gain. While cortisol is a vital hormone, persistent high levels can disrupt metabolism and fat storage.

2. Maintain a good bedtime routine

Following a healthy bedtime routine is vital for lowering cortisol levels. A consistent nightly routine signals to your body that it's time to wind down, directly influencing the stress response system. As per WebMD, a good night's sleep rebalances hormones, reduces cravings for snacking, and prevents overeating.

3. Cold exposure

Cold exposure, through practices like cold showers or ice baths, can lower chronically elevated cortisol levels over time, according to WebMD. It activates BAT, a specialised type of fat that burns calories to generate heat. This increases overall energy expenditure, which is crucial for weight loss.

4. Eat supplements like ashwagandha or fish oil (omega-3)

These supplements help manage the body's stress response and related metabolic functions. They also create a more favourable internal environment for weight management. Ashwagandha can help reduce cravings for high-calorie comfort foods, while omega-3s may increase your metabolic rate, according to Healthline.

How Cortisol Affects Weight Loss

Cortisol plays a complex role in weight loss, according to Healthline. While short-term spikes in this hormone can help mobilise energy, chronically high levels caused by stress can hinder weight loss.

Excess cortisol can increase cravings for unhealthy foods, slow metabolism, break down muscle, and promote fat storage around the abdomen. To support weight loss, it's important to manage cortisol through regular exercise, healthy habits, adequate sleep, and a balanced diet.