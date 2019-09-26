Lose Belly Fat In A Jiffy With This 2-Minute-A-Day Japanese Technique

Belly fat exercises: The exercise involves taking 3-second breath and exhaling strongly for 7 seconds

Highlights Belly fat can put you at risk of heart disease This Japanese technique can help you lose belly fat quickly It involves doing a breathing exercise for 2 to 10 minutes every day

Being overweight and obese can put you at risk of diseases like thyroid, PCOD and diabetes at a very young age. Belly fat, which is accumulation of fat in the abdomen, not only looks unpleasant on your body, but also puts you at risk of blood lipid disorders, diabetes and heart disease. We are not trying to scare you here. It is our effort to inform you about the health risks associated with being overweight, obese or carrying extra weight near the belly (belly fat), and that you should take quick action towards it. With exercise and proper diet, you can lose weight and even belly fat.

However, the thing with belly fat is that it is difficult to cut down. It requires a little extra effort to reduce belly fat. Recently a Japanese technique is gaining popularity for losing belly fat quickly.

Japanese technique that can help you lose belly fat quickly

Accidentally discovered by Japanese actor Mike Ryosuke, this technique helped him loose 13 kgs weight and 4.7 inches from the waist within a few weeks. What is surprising is that Mike was doing this exercise to not lose weight but to get relief from back pain. This technique for prescribed by his doctor and takes only 2 minutes to perform.

Breathing exercises have been found to be effective in losing belly fat quickly

Photo Credit: iStock

Known as Long-breath diet by Ryosuke, this Japanese technique for losing belly fat quickly involves standing in a certain position, taking 3-second breath and exhaling strongly for 7 seconds. It has been previously found that breathing exercises can help you with weight loss.

Fat is essentially made up of oxygen, carb and hydrogen. When the oxygen we breathe reaches fat cells, they break down into water and carbon. The more oxygen body uses, the more fat you will be able to burn.

How to perform Japanese exercise for losing belly fat quickly

For loosing belly fat quickly, you need to perform this exercise for anywhere between 2 to 10 minutes every day.

Step 1: Stand up straight, push one leg forward, keep other leg back.

Step 2: Strain the butt and transfer all of your body weight to the foot in the back.

Step 3: Lift your arms above the head. Inhale slowly for 3 seconds.

Step 4: Exhale forcefully for 7 seconds, strain all your body muscles.

Repeat these as many times as possible for 2 to 10 minutes. Apart from helping you lose belly fat quickly, it can also help in strengthening muscles of your body and improve metabolism.

Apart from this Japanese technique for quick belly fat loss, you also need to make modifications in your diet. Following are the foods you need to eat and avoid for losing belly fat quickly.

Doing this Japanese technique every day can help you lose belly fat quickly

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods to avoid for belly fat

1. Deep fried and junk food

2. Sugary drinks, fruit juices and aerated beverages

3. White bread

4. Pasta

5. Alcohol, especially ber

6. Sugary foods and desserts

Foods to eat for belly fat

1. Avocados

2. Bananas

3. Yogurt

4. Berries

5. Fresh fruits and vegetables

6. Nuts and seeds

7. Lentils and legumes

8. Fatty fish

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

