10 Exercises You Can Perform At Home To Reduce Belly Fat

Exercising can help burn belly fat by increasing your overall calorie expenditure, boosting metabolism, and targeting the muscles in your abdominal region. While spot-reducing fat in one specific area like the belly isn't scientifically proven, combining cardiovascular exercises with strength training and core workouts can reduce overall body fat, which includes fat stored in the abdominal area. Regular physical activity also improves insulin sensitivity and hormone balance, both of which play a role in fat storage. Home workouts can be just as effective as gym routines when done consistently and paired with a balanced diet and proper rest. Read on as we share exercises you can perform at home to burn belly fat.

Try these exercises at home to burn belly fat

1. High knees

This cardio-intensive move helps elevate your heart rate and burn calories quickly. By bringing your knees up toward your chest as fast as possible while standing in place, you engage your core muscles and stimulate fat burning around the belly area. It's also great for improving endurance.

2. Mountain climbers

Starting in a plank position, you alternately pull your knees toward your chest in a running motion. This full-body workout engages your core, shoulders, and legs while providing a strong cardio element. It burns calories efficiently and strengthens abdominal muscles.

3. Plank

Holding a plank position builds endurance in your core, back, and shoulders. Though it may seem simple, maintaining proper form requires sustained muscle contraction, which strengthens the entire midsection and helps tighten loose belly fat over time.

4. Bicycle crunches

This exercise mimics a paddling motion while lying on your back and touching opposite elbows to knees. It's excellent for targeting the obliques and rectus abdominis (the “six-pack” muscles). It helps build core strength and contributes to belly fat reduction through calorie burn.

5. Leg raises

While lying flat on your back, raise your legs without bending your knees, then slowly lower them. This isolates the lower abdominal muscles and helps tone the lower belly region. Controlled movement is key for effectiveness and injury prevention.

6. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise combining a squat, jump, and push-up. They elevate heart rate rapidly and burn a high number of calories, making them effective for fat loss. They also engage the core, helping in toning the belly along with other major muscle groups.

7. Russian twists

Seated with your feet off the ground and knees bent, twist your torso from side to side while holding a weight or household item. This move targets the obliques and helps carve definition in the waistline. It also enhances core stability.

8. Jumping jacks

This classic cardio move gets your blood pumping and supports overall fat loss. When done consistently, jumping jacks help you stay active, increase endurance, and burn calories, contributing to reduction in belly fat.

9. Flutter kicks

Lying on your back with hands under your hips, you lift your legs slightly and kick them in an alternating up-and-down motion. Flutter kicks focus on the lower abs and are excellent for toning and tightening the abdominal area.

10. Reverse crunches

Unlike traditional crunches, reverse crunches involve lifting your hips and legs off the floor toward your chest. This movement targets the lower abdominal muscles and reduces lower belly pooch, especially when paired with clean eating and cardio exercises.

These exercises will help burn your belly fat effectively!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.