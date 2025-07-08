Certain exercises can help reduce belly fat in beginners, especially when combined with a healthy diet and overall active lifestyle. While it's not possible to target belly fat exclusively through exercise (a concept known as "spot reduction"), engaging in regular physical activity can help burn calories, increase metabolism, and tone core muscles. For beginners, incorporating low-impact cardio, strength training, and core-focused movements gradually into their routine can help reduce overall body fat, including stubborn fat around the midsection. In this article, we share a list of exercises beginners can try to reduce belly fat.

10 Exercises to reduce belly fat in beginners

1. Walking or brisk walking

Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible exercises for beginners. A daily 30-45 minute brisk walk can increase heart rate, burn calories, and reduce fat over time. It's gentle on the joints and a great entry point into regular exercise.

2. Standing side crunches

This move targets the obliques and is ideal for beginners who might struggle with floor exercises. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head, then bring your elbow to the same-side knee while lifting it. Repeat 15–20 times per side.

3. High knees

A low-impact cardio move that strengthens the core and improves endurance. Simply march in place or jog, bringing your knees as high as possible toward your chest. Start with 30 seconds, and increase the duration gradually.

4. Modified mountain climbers

Instead of going at full speed, do mountain climbers slowly to focus on engaging your core. Begin in a high plank position and bring one knee toward your chest at a time. This builds abdominal strength and boosts heart rate without overwhelming beginners.

5. Leg raises

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Slowly lift both legs to a 90-degree angle and lower them back down without touching the floor. This effectively targets the lower abdominal muscles, an area where fat commonly accumulates.

6. Seated Russian twists

Sit with knees bent, feet flat, and lean back slightly. Twist your torso to each side while holding your hands together or a lightweight object. This move strengthens the obliques and enhances core definition.

7. Plank

Begin with a modified plank on your knees or forearms if a full plank is too challenging. Planks are excellent for core stability and strength. Aim to hold the position for 20–30 seconds, gradually increasing over time.

8. Bird-dog exercise

From a tabletop position (on hands and knees), extend your right arm forward and left leg back, then switch sides. This gentle move enhances balance, strengthens the core, and promotes lower back stability.

9. Pelvic tilts

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Flatten your lower back into the floor by tightening your abs and tilting your pelvis upward. This controlled movement helps activate the core muscles and supports lower back health.

10. Standing toe touches

A dynamic stretch that also serves as a light workout for the abs and legs. Stand with arms extended and alternate touching your left hand to your right foot and vice versa. It keeps the core engaged and improves flexibility.

Consistency, proper form, and a balanced approach are key to achieving visible and sustainable results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.