MondayMotivation: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With These 8 Exercises You Can Do At Home; Watch Video

Belly fat tips: Try to do these exercises slowly for effective results

Highlights The routine requires minimal or no equipment Try to do the exercises slowly and get the technique right The exercises can help in losing fat around the waist area

It is the last week of August 2019. Have you met your fitness goals yet? If not, then we have got this covered for you. Every Monday brings with itself new aspirations and new goals, and we try to bring just the right kind of #MondayMotivation for our dedicated readers. So today, we are going to talk about a power packed fitness routine shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. The workout may seem to be a little challenging for beginners, but it is great for burning the very stubborn belly fat.

#MondayMotivation: 8 exercise routine by Kayla Itsines for burning belly fat

The workout includes a total of eight exercises, all of which need to be done in a set of three. For making the workout more effective and burning more calories, you need to perform the exercises slowly. "Focus on technique over pace and really work on achieving full contraction and range of motion with each movement," writes Kayla in her post.

Following are the exercises included in this routine

1. Standing oblique crunches: 15 reps (per side)

2. Single leg ab bikes: 15 reps (per side)

3. X plank: 12 reps

4. Heel taps: 30 reps

5. Side plank and oblique crunch: 15 reps (per side)

6. Russian Twists: 30

7. Side plank and hip lift: 15 reps (per side)

8. Spider push ups on knees: 12 reps

Watch the video above closely to see how each exercise is done. The best part about this workout is that it can be done at the comfort of your home. You can substitute the dumbbell that Kayla uses with a 2 litre (or lesser weight if that suits you) water bottle.

If today is one of those Mondays when you would hate going to the gym, try this workout and save yourself of the guilt of missing a workout. It includes endurance exercises that can be great for weight loss and burning belly fat. Try them today and let us know how you felt doing it. #MondayMotivation sorted... ain't it?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

