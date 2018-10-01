Monday Motivation: Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Some Aqua Aerobics Exercises: Here's Why You Should Try Them Too

Screengrab of Yasmin Karachiwala doing aqua aerobics

We are about to bid adieu to days of wavering heat. So how about a nice and refreshing session of aqua aerobics? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a couple of workout videos of her doing aqua aerobics on her Instagram stories. Aqua aerobics is aerobic exercises in water. When done with the right technique, exercising in water can be as intense as exercising on the land. Water workouts like aqua aerobics or aqua yoga are excellent for cardiovascular fitness, burning fat and strength training. Water exercises are extremely intense and include everything from circuit training to running in deep water.

Read below to know some more health benefits of aqua aerobics which will make you fall for it instantly:

1. Increases endurance

Doing aqua aerobics can help in increasing endurance. This is because water offers natural resistance. This is different from lifting weights, which require the body to pull and push against weight plus the gravity. Water makes the body strain through the water, which in turn helps in building endurance.

Aqua aerobics can help in improving flexibility

2. Burns calories

Aqua aerobics includes both cardio and strength training workouts - which are done in the presence of water resistance. This makes aqua aerobics a full body workout which can help in burning lots of calories. With reference to the level of cardio activity, volume, water temperature and buoyancy, a person can burn around 400 to 500 calories in an hour of aqua aerobics and can thus help in weight loss.

3. Improves flexibility

People who want to work on their flexibility can include aqua aerobics in their fitness regime. When you do aqua aerobics, you need to make movements in various directions, while adjusting with the push and pull of water. This increases range of motion of joints and results in a more flexible body.

Aqua aerobics exercises can facilitate weight loss

4. Reduces pressure on joints

People with arthritis can benefit from doing aqua aerobics as it helps in relieving pressure on joints from normal and wear and tear that the condition causes. Hydrotherapy is often considered to be an effective way to help people with joint problems.

5. Increases muscle strength

Aqua aerobics is great for increasing muscle strength. This is because water flows in multiple directions, thus increasing the resistance in pool is much more than resistance in the air. Aqua aerobics can make for a rigid workout for increasing muscle strength. The exercises it includes are great for increasing agility, flexibility and strength.

So for all those who bored with the monotony of the gym or even their fitness routine, try some aqua aerobics today. The health benefits of aqua aerobics are perfect for your Monday motivation as well! Happy fitness to all of you!

