Weight Loss: This 14-Minute Full Body Workout Can Help You Get Perfect Summer Body

Combine the exercise routine with a healthy diet for quick weight loss

Highlights Revamp your diet and exercise routine to get summer ready This 14-minute workout can help in burning calories for weight loss Keep yourself well hydrated this summer

Summers are almost here and we bet many of you are worrying being nothing close to a summer body. After a delightful period of winters filled with indulgence and comfort food, it is now time to gear up with your exercise routine and revamp your diet. Starting with a healthy diet and exercise routine right now will not only help you get in better shape for not-so covering summer clothes, but will also help your body get in sync with the summer heat, thereby avoiding any digestion or other health problems.

In this article, we talk about a vigorous 14-minute full body workout by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. This workout can be done at home and requires no equipment. So don't you worry about a hefty gym fees even before you start with exercising this summer. Many exercises that are included in both cardio and strength training can be easily done at the comfort of your home. All you need is a little dedication and will-power to get up and get going!

Weight loss: 14-minute full body workout by Kayla Itsines can help you get perfect summer body

1. Squat and press: 15 reps

2. Burpees: 10 reps

3. Push-ups: 10 reps

4. Toe taps: 15 reps

5. Jump lunges: 12 reps

6. Sumo squat: 15 reps

7. Sit-ups: 15 reps

8. Skipping: 15 reps

"Try and set a timer for 14 minutes and see how many laps you can do!" writes Kayla in the caption of her post shared on Instagram.

From legs, to abs, thighs and upper body, these eight exercises work on nearly every part of your body and can help in burning lots of calories as well.

Do this routine combined with a healthy balanced diet, while limiting excessive intake of fats, and avoiding refined carbs completely. Include more protein-rich foods in your diet like eggs, nuts and seeds, chicken, soya, beans, lentils, legumes, along with fibre rich foods like oats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and whole grains. Be more physically active and hydrate yourself with sufficient water intake and even hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, strawberries, milk, radishes and bananas.

Pastas, fried food, junk food, processed food, alcohol consumption and smoking are all off the table if you want to get in your summer body as early as possible. Happy summer, everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

