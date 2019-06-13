Weight Loss: 6 Quick Tricks To Help You Melt Belly Fat

If you have belly fat, you are probably familiar with how difficult it is to get rid of it. What's more is that belly fat or fat in the abdomen is associated with heart disease, high blood pressure, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes to name a few. Belly fat is one of the most tedious kinds of fats to get rid of. It is only with maintaining consistency in exercise and diet routine that can you get rid of belly fat once and for all.

1. Eat more fibre: Including more fibre in your diet has numerous benefits ranging from quick weight loss to better digestion. Fibre-rich foods help you feel full for longer and thus reduce your appetite. Whole grains, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds are some of the examples of foods rich in fibre. Including more fibre in your diet can be an effective way to lose belly fat.

2. Eat mindfully:Mindful eating is an effective practice that can help you get rid of belly fat. Make sure that you eat your food with no distractions like phone, tablet, TV, newspaper or book. When you're eating, all of your focus should be on the food. It will help your body give satiety signals and will prevent overeating. Take smaller plates and practice portion control, even on your cheat days or when you are indulging in sugar or junk food cravings. Eat only when you're hungry. Mindful eating is an effective way to lose belly fat.

3. Do full body strength training: If strength training, weight lifting or body weight exercises weren't a part of your daily exercise routine, it is time you start doing them immediately. Strength training helps build muscles which replace body fat. It is also an effective exercise regime that can help you burn calories even when at rest. Crunches, lunges, planks, abs workouts and crunches are effective exercises that can help you burn belly fat.

4. Eat more protein: Protein rich foods can help in building muscle and also reduce appetite. Food sources of protein can help your muscles become stronger. Eating more protein can help in cutting belly fat. Eggs, chicken, lentils and legumes, and nuts and seeds are examples of protein rich foods that must be a part of your diet.

5. Avoid alcohol: Excessive calories in alcohol can further add to your belly fat. If you are struggling to lose belly fat, keep alcohol completely off the table. It is anyway not good for your health at all. Consumption of alcohol and smoking need to be avoided if you want a healthy metabolism and lose belly fat quickly.

6. Try to eat fewer carbs: This is not to suggest that you should go off carbs completely. Carbs are an essential macronutrient that your body needs as fuel for energy. It is the refined and processed carbs that need to be avoided- like pasta, deep fried food, junk food, processed and packaged food to name a few. Carbs are also present in vegetables, lentils, and legumes but they are healthier sources of carbs. Practice portion control when it comes to consuming carbs for losing belly fat. Follow a high protein, good fat and low carb diet for quick weight loss and cutting belly fat.

